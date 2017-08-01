HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Jail has earned the federal re-certification it needs to continue housing federal inmates, Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said Monday.

The jail was inspected by the U.S. Marshals Service last week, earning its annual re-certification.

Phillips said he hopes the re-certification will quieten recent talk about the jail.

“There are rumors going around about the cleanliness of the jail. Whoever is saying that is barking up the wrong tree,” the sheriff said. “That’s something I take serious. I treat the jail like my home. I don’t live in filth and I don’t expect my staff or the inmates to live in filth.”

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the Aug. 3, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.