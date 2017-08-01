HUNTSVILLE — An ongoing dispute over parking between two businesses here ultimately resulted in the arrest of the manager of one of those businesses after the argument allegedly turned physical last month.

Zachary Joe Daugherty, manager of Firehouse Pizza in Huntsville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, following a dispute between himself and the manager of a neighboring business that occurred on July 20.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Chief Detective Randy Lewallen, the altercation resulted in serious injuries to Paula Ownby, the manager of Family Dollar in Huntsville. She was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Lewallen was originally dispatched to the business location on Baker Highway after 911 dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. As law enforcement and paramedics arrived on scene, they learned that the victim, Ownby, had not been struck by a vehicle, but that she had been assaulted by a man in a black Mustang.

Lewallen said the owner of the Mustang was eventually identified as Daugherty, who told investigators that he struck Ownby during an argument over parking.

According to the warrant, Daugherty told investigators that Ownby began to punch his passenger window as he backed into a parking space, then walked around the car and attempted to punch him through an open window. He further alleged that Ownby “slammed the door on his legs” as he attempted to exit the vehicle, then punched him in the face.

At that point, Daugherty told investigators, he struck Ownby with his fist and she hit the ground, according to the warrant.

Daugherty was arrested on July 25, five days after the alleged altercation. A public hearing was to have been held yesterday (Wednesday) in General Sessions Court. In the meantime, Daugherty was restricted from being on the premises of Firehouse Pizza or Family Dollar as conditions of his bail.