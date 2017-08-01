Marion Ezra “Cuz” Marcum, 66, of Oneida, passed away July 28, 2017, at his home.

Born in Scott County, June 9, 1951, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Woodrow and Dorothy Burke Marcum; brothers: Franklin D. , Eulin Milford, and Willard Ray Marcum; and sister, Kizzie Lou Sharpe.

He was a member of Macedonia Christian Center and attended Little Charity Ministries.

He is survived by his children: Kerri Marcum, Jodi (Johnny) Lowe, and Kelly Marcum; grandchildren: Kyra, Logan, Slay, Skyler, Rose, Claxton, Slater, Nash, Kadie, and Kolt; great-grandchildren: Ransom, Rowan, and Ivy; brother: Burky (Ada) Marcum; sister, Winnie Ruth Justice; sister-in-law, Wyvonda Marcum; special cousin, Jr. Terry; special friends, Diane Foster and Edith Jerret; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted July 31, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Bradley Kidd officiating. Interment followed at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.