Lillian Ruth Shepherd Emory, 73, of Oneida, passed away July 29, 2017, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by her family.

Born in Scott County, June 19, 1944, she was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Opal Shepherd.

She graduated from Oneida High School and received degrees from Cumberland College, Eastern Kentucky University, and the University of Tennessee, and was a guidance counselor at Scott County High Scott prior to her retirement. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Charles (Bill) Emory of Oneida; aunts: Dessie West, Cindy Terry, Laura Terry, and Hazel Terry; uncles, Jim Terry and Tom Terry; special friends: Sue Johnson, Kelly Winters, and Gay Bridges; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted August 1, at Morris Goodman Cemetery-Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.