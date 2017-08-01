HELENWOOD — Container Technology Industries (CTI) is looking for welders.

It’s a storyline that was absent in Scott County as recently as six or seven years ago, when the impacts of the economic recession were at their peak and almost one in every four local workers were looking for a job.

But times have changed. These days, as the local unemployment rate continues to fall, the jobs are there — just waiting to be filled.

Ronnie Crabtree, production manager at CTI, knows that as well as anyone.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the August 3, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.