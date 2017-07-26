Randy Alan Lowe, 52, of the Straight Fork community, passed away suddenly July 18, 2017.

Born in Scott County, September 12, 1964, he was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Kidd; and grandparents: Hubert and Vena B. Lowe, and Marion and Lucille Loyd.

He was a member of Norma Missionary Baptist Church and was a loving son, brother, father, grandpa, uncle, nephew, and a friend to many. He began driving a truck at the age of 13 and worked alongside his father his whole life.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Marvin and Kay Lowe; son, Randy Cole Lowe; grandchildren, Natalie and Braylon Munoz, and Brynn Shirley; the mother of his son, Denise Lowe; step-son, Bretley Mills; daughter-in-law, Brittany Mills; sister, Sandra (James) Pennington; nephews and niece: James Pennington Jr., Dustin Pennington Sr., and Megan Pennington; aunts and uncles: Genny (Bud) Queener, Ronald Lowe, Carol (Gary) Boshears, JC (Geneva) Lloyd, and Jimmy Ray (Virgie) Lloyd; step-son whom he partially raised, Scott Pemberton; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted July 21, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Mike Chambers and Bro. Ronald (Moose) Massengale officiating. Music was provided by the Mason Family. Graveside service was conducted July 22, at River View Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.