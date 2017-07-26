Bonnie K. Sanderson Flores, 77, of Huntsville, passed away suddenly July 5, 2017, while vacationing at her home in Tampico, Mexico.

Born in Scott County, January 17, 1940, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Flores; parents, Evelyn and William S. Jeffers; father, Stanley Sanderson; grandparents, Mertie and Esau Laxton; and brother-in-law, James Jeffers.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Anna) Flores, and Randy (Mary) Flores; daughters, Denise Flores, and Candace (Oscar) Eichelman; grandchildren: Richie, Mia, Ella, Hayley, and Ian; great-grandchild, “Little” Richie; brothers, Paul (Mary) Jeffers, Mark Jeffers, and William Arthur Jeffers; sisters, Charlotte Jeffers and Jinne Jeffers; aunts, Mollie Cooper and Verlie Jo Byrd; uncle, William E. Laxton; special friends, Linda Lay and Anna Stephens; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted July 25, at White Rock Baptist Church with pastor Jim West and Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating.

Obituary provided courtesy of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville and Oneida.