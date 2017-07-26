Bobby Sandiford, 80, of Mathiston, Mississippi, passed away July 5, 2017, at his home.

Born in Rosedale, Miss., September 2, 1936, he was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nancy Arnold Sandiford; sister, Suretha Brooks; and brother, Donald Sandiford.

He was a retired auctioneer, and was a member of Maben Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Slaven Sandiford of Mathiston, Miss.; sons, Johnny (Alice) Wooten of Louisville, Miss., and Rocky (Angie) Wooten of West Point, Miss.; daughter, Janet Tomlinson of Mathiston, Miss.; grandchildren: Jack and Jesse Wooten, Emily Elliott, Jacob Wooten, Collin Sandiford, Laura Mitchell, and John Tomlinson; great-grandchildren: Thomas, Anna, Macy, Leigha, Liam, Sophia, Madilyn, and Brantley; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted July 8, at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Blythe Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Roger Miller officiating.

Arrangements by Oliver Funeral Home-Eupora.