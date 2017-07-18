HUNTSVILLE — For a third consecutive year, Scott County’s contract for janitorial supplies has created some contention.

This time around, County Commission reversed a previous stance of awarding the county’s janitorial bid to a local company despite its higher bid, causing representatives from that company to appear before commissioners Monday to make a plea that the bid be reconsidered.

County Commission last month followed the recommendation of the Scott County Finance Committee and awarded the bid for janitorial supplies to Ellison Supply, a LaFollette-based company that submitted the lowest bid for supplies for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. On Monday, representatives for Scott Janitorial, a local company with a parent office in Somerset, Ky., appeared before commissioners to request they reconsider the bid.

