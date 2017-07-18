HUNTSVILLE — A proposal to more than double the dollar amount for which competitive bids are required before Scott County Government entities can make a purchase failed to garner much support at Monday’s monthly meeting of County Commission.

The proposal, which was forwarded to the full commission by the Finance Committee at the behest of the Scott County School System, would have increased the purchasing threshold for which competitive bids are required from the current amount of $10,000 to $25,000 — the maximum allowed by state law.

But the resolution was tabled after finding little support amongst the 14 members of the county’s legislative body.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the July 20, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.