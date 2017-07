Mary J. Stover, 68, of Oneida, passed away June 28, 2017, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Stover, Jr.

She is survived by her stepchildren, Trudy A. Rice, and Tammy L. Weigart; and many other relatives and friends.

Her request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.