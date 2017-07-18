Amanda Madge Mayse, 85, of Oneida, passed away July 14, 2017, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by her family.

Born December 12, 1931, she was preceded in death by her parents, Artie Lawrence and Mary Elizabeth Chambers Abbott; son, Jimmy Mayse; brothers, Junior Burl Abbott and infant James Abbott; sisters; Selma Abbott Barnes, Rosella Patterson, and infant, Christine Abbott; and in-laws, Charlie Christie and Audrey Abbott.

She was a loving companion, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to carting for her family. She loved her flowers and riding the rhino with Claude and family; and was a faithful member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Anyone who knew her loved her and knew what a kind hearted and caring person she was.

She is survived by Claude Sexton; children: Phyllis (Lonas) Terry, Mary (Paul) Jeffers, Diane (Russell) Anderson, John (Sue) Mayse; grandchildren: Jaden Mayse, Presley Mayse, Alison Byrge, Jamie Mayse, Danielle Phillips, Misty West, Lorie Steakley, Jason Mayse, Stacy Dishner, Mary Keeton, and Jonathan Jeffers; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Trinity, Darcie, Austin, Gabe, Brooklyn, Reid, Audrie, Kinley, Dalton, Hannah, Shea, Colton, and Chloe; great-great-granchild, Brantley; brother, Acmon (Esther) Abbott; sister: Loraine (James) Coffey; the Sexton family, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Wayne King officiating. Music was provided by Daniel Murley. Interment followed at John Freeman Sexton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.