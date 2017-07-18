HUNTSVILLE — It won’t be official until at least next month, but it appears that Scott County’s homeowners are facing a 12-cent property tax increase.

Scott County Commission’s Budget Committee has recommended a tax rate increase from $2.37 per $100 assessed value to $2.49 to balance the county’s budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. Inside the Oneida Special School District, the tax rate would increase from $2.88 to $3.00.

The tax rate increase has not been formally presented to County Commission, but was part of the minutes from the committee’s last meeting, which were read into the public record at Monday’s meeting of the full commission. A special meeting has been called for Aug. 7, at which commissioners will consider both the tax rate and the budget.

