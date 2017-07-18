NASHVILLE — A Scott County man convicted of murdering his wife in 2001 is set to appear before a parole board on Thursday, at which point the panel will determine whether he will continue serving his 32-year prison sentence.

William Kim Bankston, 64, is 16 years into the sentence imposed by a Scott County Criminal Court judge after he was convicted of the Thanksgiving 2001 death of his wife, Nancy Bankston. He last faced a parole board in July 2011, at which point he was denied an early release from prison.

This month marks Bankston’s earliest eligibility for release from prison, following the denial of his petition for parole six years ago. His sentence will not be served in its entirety until 2033.

Eighth Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler will represent the state at Thursday’s parole hearing to oppose Bankston’s petition for early release.

Bankston is housed at the Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility in Nashville, where he has been incarcerated since pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in March 2003.

The then-48-year-old Bankston, an Oneida businessman, beat and shot to death his 44-year-old wife inside their Ponderosa Estates home on Thanksgiving morning, 2001, before leading police on an eight-mile pursuit that ended in a crash into a road block on Buffalo Road east of town.