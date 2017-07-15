HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Board of Education moved quickly through a packed but routine agenda here Thursday, approving a number of items necessary for the start of the new school year, which is now just days away.

Perhaps most important among the matters considered Thursday was approval of the school system’s budget for fiscal year 2017-2018, which met unanimous support. The board also authorized Director of Schools Bill Hall to file any necessary budget revisions for the current fiscal year.

The board voted to continue a contract with S.T.A.N.D. for the 2017-2018 school year, while also voting unanimously to approve payment of membership dues to the Tennessee School Systems for Equity, in the amount of $3,102.75.

The board also gave its approval to the acceptance of a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, in the amount of $1,000 for Scott High School and $8,000 for Huntsville Elementary School.

In separate business, the board continued a contract with Dennis Jeffers, CPA, to audit the school system’s activity and cafeteria accounts for the fiscal year that just began. The board requested that the Department of Finance accept bids for the demolition of the old school bus garage, as well as for the purchase of three trucks for the school system’s maintenance department. The board also approved a measure to allow administrators to accept the lowest bid for dishwashing equipment at Scott High, which has already been bid.

The school system will again dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, to allow for professional development time for school staff.

Salary schedules for teachers and school nutrition personnel was given unanimous board approval, while the board approved a list of 13 amended school policies on first reading. The amended policies deal with records, audits, emergency preparedness, student transportation, credit recovery, athletics, grading, testing, separation practices for both tenured and non-tenured teachers, staff rights and substitute teachers.

Also unanimously approved at Thursday’s meeting were elective focus areas for diploma requirements, including math and science, humanities, fine arts, dual credit and college prep courses, Museum of Scott County curriculum, CTE, exceptional learner and minimum diploma courses.

Finally, the board unanimously approved a trip to Nashville in November for the annual Tennessee School Boards Association’s Convention & Leadership Conference.

The only agenda item creating dissent at Thursday’s meeting was a move to create a new position at Huntsville Middle School. That matter, which will create a consulting teacher and data coach position for the school, was approved by a 6-1 margin, with 2nd District board member Diane Smith casting the lone dissenting vote.

Hall expressed his appreciation to First National Bank for its recently announced Mini-Grants for the 2017-2018 school year, which provided funding to 84 different teachers in the school system.

“First National Bank has provided over $1 million towards education over the past 25 years, and we are very appreciative of them,” Hall said.

Smith also thanked the Industrial Development Board of Scott County for a grant that will place water bottle filling stations in each county school.