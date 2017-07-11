A transient Scott County man is in jail after allegedly stealing loose change from a parked vehicle at the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida.

Derek S. Nagy, 35, of Scott County, was charged with burglary after allegedly stealing around $8 in change from a vehicle parked outside the restaurant complex.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department patrolman David Lee Stephens, a witness phoned police after observing Nagy taking money from a Kia Rio parked at the Food Court. The owner of the vehicle told police that between $8 and $10 was missing from the car.

Allegedly, Nagy admitted to entering the parked vehicle and taking the change.

According to the warrant, Nagy "advised that he knew it was wrong but he needed money to buy his girlfriend and son food from Arby's."

Nagy is no stranger to local law enforcement. Most recently, he was charged in February with stealing merchandise from the Oneida Walmart.