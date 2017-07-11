HUNTSVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is enlisting the public to help determine who is responsible for shooting a deer around sunrise on Wednesday (July 5) morning.

According to a report filed by Scott County wildlife officer Wade Young, a landowner in Huntsville heard a gun shot, followed by the sound of a vehicle with a loud muffler, at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Shortly thereafter, the landowner discovered an eight-point whitetail buck that had been shot and left laying in a field along Mill Branch Road.

Young said that the bullet wound in the deer was consistent with a small-caliber, center-fire rifle, such as a .223. Young added that the shot was likely fired from Mill Branch Road, towards several houses on nearby Day Lane.

Persons with information on the incident can call the TWRA’s East Tennessee poaching hotline, 800-831-1174.

The agency offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of wildlife poachers.