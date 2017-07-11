HUNTSVILLE — A Robbins man wanted on outstanding warrants in both Fentress and Morgan counties was arrested after leading authorities on a short pursuit Saturday afternoon.

James Chris Dishman, 45, of Robbins, was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, after a Scott County Sheriff’s Department dog helped lead authorities to his location.

According to a warrant filed by K-9 deputy Daniel Garrett, authorities were dispatched to Rough Street in the New River area to remove Dishman from a home. As a team of officers neared the home, they passed an all-terrain vehicle with several occupants, one of which was Dishman, who authorities learned was attempting to evade officers because of outstanding warrants against him.

After learning that Dishman was wanted for failing to appear in court in Morgan County, as well as probation violation in Fentress County, deputies pursued the ATV to the end of the road, at which point Dishman allegedly bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies deployed the Sheriff’s Department’s canine, Hacon, who picked up Dishman’s scent trail and tracked him through the woods and along a stream. The dog eventually lost the scent trail in the forest, at which point authorities began a two-hour search that involved them combing the woods for Dishman’s location.

Eventually, a witness called 911 to say that Dishman had been seen walking along Rough Street, near where the pursuit began. He again fled into the woods as authorities neared the location, but was later spotted again on nearby Mudd Street, where he was discovered hiding in a briar patch behind a residence.

According to the warrant, Capt. Dennis Chambers discovered Dishman's location and ordered him to emerge from the hiding place. While Dishman complied with that order, he allegedly refused to lay flat on the ground and was physically forced to the ground by Garrett, at which point he was taken into custody without further incident.

Allegedly, Dishman told Chambers that he ran because he was scared.

Dishman was charged with two counts of evading arrest.