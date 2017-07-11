HUNTSVILLE — A Winfield man accused of selling methamphetamine is in jail here, following his arrest on Sunday on a variety of outstanding warrants.

Dustin A. Laxton, 35, of Strunk Road in Winfield, was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on an outstanding warrant of sale of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Laxton was the subject of a recent “round-up” of suspected drug traffickers by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force. But he also faces multiple charges in Oneida on a series of outstanding warrants there.

Law enforcement officers were not able to locate Laxton as part of the round-up last month. A warrant for his arrest was handed down on June 20, in connection with the Sheriff’s Department’s undercover drug operation that was carried out over a series of months earlier this year.

According to a warrant filed by drug agent Kris Lewallen, Laxton is accused of meeting a confidential informant at Walmart in Oneida in March 2017, where he allegedly sold the informant meth as drug agents watched from afar and secretly recorded the transaction.

Laxton was also wanted on a series of other outstanding warrants for alleged crimes that occurred after the undercover drug buy.

On April 8, Oneida Police Department investigators filed a warrant charging Laxton with theft after he allegedly stole power tools from Pappy’s Peddlers Mall and listed them for sale on Facebook. Five weeks later, Laxton was charged with forgery and criminal simulation in Oneida after allegedly trying to pass a forged check in the amount of $335 at Citizens First Bank in Oneida.

Accident results in charges: A Kentucky man saw insult added to injury when he was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a stream off U.S. Hwy. 27 in Robbins on Monday.

Cody Wayne Edwards, 23, was taken into arrest after it was revealed in the crash's aftermath that he was driving on a license that had been suspended due to a DUI conviction.

Edwards was not injured when his vehicle careened out of control before stopping in a creek 150 ft. from the roadway. He allegedly told officers after being taken into custody that he had drank two beers and smoked marijuana earlier in the morning.