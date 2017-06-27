Voyd Lawson, 71, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away June 20, 2017, at Kentucky One Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Born in Scott County, March 28, 1946, he was preceded in death by his parents, Dilmon and Della Lloyd Lawson; wife, Mable Ann Lawson; daughter, Mary Ann Green; and grandson, Ernest Green;

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his children: Nellie (Zach) Morel, Voyd E. (Angel) Lawson, and Melody (Michael) Smith; grandchildren: Greg Roberson, Megan Marlin, Destiny Walker, Cheyenne Morel, Curtis Green, Dilmon Green, Brandy Cole, Curtis Cole, Tabitha Nelson, and Fred Nelson; great-grandchildren: Kimberly, Ethan, Asher, Cheyenne, Christopher, and Elaina; several brothers and sisters; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 24, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Chambers and Bro. Wayne Lawson officiating. Music was provided by the Lloyd family. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.