Tammy Cecil Brawner, 51, passed away peacefully June 18, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Oneida, January 22, 1966, she preceded in death by her grandparents: Virgil and Gracie Cecil and Millard and Marie Reed; uncles and aunts: Milford Cecil, Cora Reed, Stanley Reed, Thurman (Dorothy) Reed, Cliford (Pearlea) Reed, and Clell Reed.

She was a life-time member of Helenwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Toney Brawner; son, Derek (Shelby) Brawner; daughter, Heather (Samuel) Hughett; grandchildren: Aspen and Ryder Hughett, and Greydon Brawner; parents, Wendell and Joyce Cecil; sister, Debbie (Rick) Russ; brothers: Rick (Vickie) Cecil, Chad (Sara) Cecil, and Clint (Heather) Cecil; aunts and uncles: Roger (Linda) Cecil, Vaughn (Ali) Cecil, Janet Cecil, Rouster Reed, Buzz (Louise) Reed, Gloria Bridges, Fran Robbins, Jean (Leland) Reagan, and Sue Reed; and several nieces, nephews, and many other friends and relatives.

Memorial service was conducted June 21, at Helenwood Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Sexton and Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating. Music was provided by Helenwood Baptist Church Choir and Arnold and Lloyd Stephens.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.