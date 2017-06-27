HUNTSVILLE — Four months after getting out of prison, a convicted sex offender has landed back in jail after allegedly visiting a state park.

Ricky V. Lewallen, 37, of Oneida, was arrested Wednesday, June 21, on charges of violating the requirements of Tennessee’s sexual offender registration law.

The warrant for Lewallen’s arrest, obtained by the Tennessee Department of Corrections on June 16, charged that Lewallen visited Pickett State Park on May 24. As a registered violent sex offender, Lewallen was prohibited from visiting schools, daycare facilities or public parks, among other places where children congregate.

Lewallen received an eight-year prison sentence in 2010, after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual battery. He was originally arrested and charged in connection with sex crimes against a child. He was released from prison in February. He is currently jailed without bond.

Last week's arrest marked the second in less than a week involving a registered sex offender from Scott County being somewhere they were not supposed to be. On June 18, Michael Eugene Gross, 42, of Oneida, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers after allegedly being found at an apartment near South Main Street, which was located within 1,000 ft. of two daycare facilities.

According to a warrant filed by OPD, an officer was responding to a call of a disturbance at the residence when he encountered Gross. Allegedly, residents of the area had complained to authorities that Gross was living in a vacant apartment in the area, and he had been warned against being in the area by his probation officer.