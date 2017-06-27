Michael Dean Chambers, 41, of Huntsville, passed away June 21, 2017.

Born in Oneida, January 27, 1976, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: Fred and Ophie Chambers, and Henry and Helen Wallace.

He worked at the Scott County Justice Center as a jailer and also as worked as an EMT.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Russell Chambers of Huntsville; children, Cody Chambers and Adam Chambers; grandchild, Deegan Chambers; parents, Ancil and Delores Faye Wallace Chambers; special nephews: Austin Chambers, Alex Chambers and Elijah Chambers; brother, Chris (Eva) Chambers; brother-in-law, Michael (Tasha) Russell; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 24, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Richard Proffitt officiating. Interment followed at Strunk Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.