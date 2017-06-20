Walter Ray Thomas, 78, of the Grave Hill community, Oneida, passed away June 13, 2017, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

He worked hard all his life and retired from Hartco Flooring (Armstrong) after 30 plus years of service and also worked at Plateau Hatchery, Ed Akers Cash Store, Jellico Grocery, and Arvin Industries. He was a graduate of Oneida High School class of 1956; enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets; loved the Lord, and was a member of Grave Hill Church. One of his greatest joys was visiting and fellowship at other churches. He would attend different revivals throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. He spent his childhood and much of his adulthood farming in the Grave Hill community; which earned him the nickname of “Farmer” by his friends and co-workers.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Joyce Barnett Thomas; parents, Walter and Rachel Phillips Thomas; brothers, Richard Thomas and an infant brother; sister, Audrey Combs; and-in-laws: Jack Laxton, Earl Combs, Lloyd Collier, Samuel Barnett, and Beverly Reid.

He is survived by his children: Greg (Lisa) Thomas, Connie Thomas, and Evie Thomas, all of Oneida; grandchildren: Michael Hamilton, Rachael Thomas, and Hunter Thomas, all of Oneida; great-grandchildren, Blaze and Kambri; sisters, Alberta Collier of Ariz., and Alma Laxton of Oneida; twin brother, Roy (Celia Jo) Thomas of Oneida; great-uncle, John Marion Thomas; special friends, Rick Goodman family and Clara Watters family; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 16, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Music was provided by Lori Marcum and Denny Neal. Graveside service was conducted June 17, at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.