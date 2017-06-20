Katrina “Trina” Lou Sexton, 57, of Huntsville, passed away June 15, 2017, at Tennova North in Knoxville.

Born in Oneida, October 3, 1959, she was preceded in death by her father, James H. Smith; grandparents: Arzo and Hattie Acres, Rev. Lee and Mable Smith, Ezra and Paralee Sexton, and Carl and Chloe Rector; aunts and uncles: Lola Jeffers, Shirley Fancher, Judy Smith, Lynn Jackson, Donald Acres, Mike Acres, Willie Fancher, George Morgan Rector, and Don Sexton; and father-in-law, James Curtis Sexton.

She was a long-time member of White Rock Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, James Curtis (Rusty) Sexton, II, of Huntsville; daughter, Alicia (Corey) King; son, Bryan Sexton; grandchildren, Jasmine Gibson and Jaden King; mother, Blannie Lou Acres Smith; step-mother, Carolyn Smith; brothers and sisters: Deneise Terry, Kristi Smith, Dustin Smith, and Ryan Smith; in-laws: Anita Sexton, Carl Sexton, and Joan Sexton; aunts: Nancy (Jerry) Murley, Henrietta (Wayne) Debord, and Edith Rector; nephew, Christopher (Aisha) Terry; great-nephews, Tristan and Aaron Terry; special friends: LaShonda Fry, Sharra Crowley, Jerry Kline, Claudette Smith, and Carletta Thomas; and several uncles, aunts, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 19, at White Rock Baptist Church with Bro. James West officiating. Music was provided by Daniel Murley. Graveside service was conducted June 20, at Acres-Jeffers Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.