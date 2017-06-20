Rufus Johnson Terry, 71, of Winfield, passed away June 14, 2017, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Archie and Ogilee Payne Terry; sisters: Janice Sue Walker, Gloria June Burke, Brenda C. Terry, Joy Blevins, and an infant sister; brothers: Rudy D. Terry and Lonnie Terry; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Caudill and Melanie Lee Murphy.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Terry of Winfield; children: Craig Terry of Atlanta, Ga., Scott A. Lawson, Harley Mann, Brandon Stine, and Dustin Terry, all of Winfield, and Archie Dewayne (Letisha) Terry of Oneida, grandchildren: Joshua Payne Terry, Mason Terry, and Carleigh Payne; sister, Melva Taylor of McMinnville; in-laws: Bruce Blevins and Ann Terry, both of Oneida, Ralph (Patricia) Murphy of Goshen, Ohio, Fred Murphy of Gulfport, Fla., and Lonnie (Sue) Murphy, Dwight (Lois) Murphy, William (Anna Rose) Murphy, Jack (Mallie) Murphy, and Rolland Caudill, all of Winfield; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 17, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Robert King and Bradley Kidd officiating. Graveside service was conducted June 18, at Perkins Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.