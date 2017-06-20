Phyllis Harness Terry, 85, of Clinton, passed away June 12, 2017.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, June 7, 1932, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carnelon V. Terry, Jr.; twin daughters, parents, Wendell and Selah Chambers Harness; brothers, Burldon and Byron Harness; and her sister, Jeannene Reynoso.

Mostly raised in Buffalo Creek, she was a 1951 graduate of Huntsville High School and a charter member of White Rock Baptist Church. She worked at Union Carbide as a clerk and junior lab analyst until her husband was drafted into the United States Army. After fulfilling military duties, they moved to Clinton. She retired from the State of Tennessee after 23 years of service to the Department of Human Services and attended Midway Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters: Teresa Pate, Annette Eaves, and Darlene (Roy) Stout, all of Clinton, Carol (George) Asbury of Jacksboro, and Elaine (Phillip) Mills of Portsmouth, Va.; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 15, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home-Clinton with Pastor Toby Geren and Bro. George Asbury officiating. Interment was conducted June 16, at Botts-Annadell Cemetery, Scott County.

Arrangements by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.