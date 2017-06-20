Pearl Phillips, 84, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away June 15, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Cora Hatton; son, William A. Phillips, Jr.; five brothers, and three sisters.

She was employed with Rockdale County Board of Education as a bus driver with more than 30 years of service; and enjoyed playing canasta with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, William A. Phillips, Sr. of Conyers, Ga.; sons: Robert C. (Dianne) Phillips of Springhill, Fla., Michael J. (Florene) Phillips of Conyers, Ga., and David C. (Sheila) Phillips of Pensacola, Fla.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Carol Williamson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 17, at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel, Conyers, Ga. Interment followed at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens.

Obituary provided courtesy of West-Murley Funeral Home and Jones & Son Funeral Home.