Lucy Mamonas Shoemaker, passed away peacefully June 15, 2017.

Born in Corfu, Greece, in 1924, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Shoemaker; and four siblings.

She came to East Tennessee in 1946, after meeting her future husband, after WWII in Athens, Greece. They married a year later, and she proudly became a naturalized American citizen in 1949. She lived in Scott County until 1992 when she moved to Maryville to be nearer her grandsons. She was an avid bridge player, gardener, world traveler and someone who tried to make the world a more beautiful place. She was an early member and benefactor of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,

She is survived by her son, Chester Shoemaker; daughter, Sophia (Fred) Metz; grandsons, Eric Metz and Ellis Metz; great-grandson, Tate; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 19, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Knoxville. Interment was conducted at Grandview Cemetery, Maryville.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville.