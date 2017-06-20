Chester Harness, 73, of Pioneer, passed away June 14, 2017, at his home.

Born in Scott County, March 14, 1944, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mckinley and Roxy Harness; grandson, AJ Jeffers; brothers: Hubert, Edward (Eck), and Homer Harness; and sisters: Rosie Day, Lorene Mason, and Goldie West.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Harness of Pioneer; children: Pam (Kevin) Jeffers, Chris (Shannon) Harness, and Mckinley (Tabatha) Harness; grandchildren: Kc Jeffers, John Jeffers, Christa Harness, Olivia Holtsclaw, Dylan Harness, Kaynan Harness, Jr. Harness, Tequila Harness, Maleki Harness, and Mcbriar Harness; brothers, Albert Harness, and Glenn Harness; sisters, Lavena Bowling, and Charlotte Williams; special brother-in-law, Bobby Williams; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 19, in the chapel of West- Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Don Hughett and Rodney Mason officiating. Music was provided by Rodney and Lois. Interment followed at Bull Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.