Claude “Chess” Bertram, 66, of Robbins, passed away June 15, 2017, at his home.

Born March 6, 1951, he was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Emma Bertram; brothers, George and Johnny Bertram; nephew, Jack Allen Bertram; and sister-in-law, Sheila Bertram.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his son, Douglas (Jessica) Bertram of Elgin; daughter, Tonya (Allen) Crabtree of Oneida; grandchildren: Haley and Ashlyn Bertram, and Kimberly, Dustin, and Hailey Crabtree; brothers, Marshall Bertram, Leonard (Thelma) Bertram, Dickie (Janie) Bertram, and Carl (Judy) Jones, all of Robbins, Jackie (Azel) Bertram of Clarkston, Mich., and Terry (Jacquetta) Bertram of Rugby; sisters: Judy (Norman) Coats and Sue (Paul) Bauswell, both of Robbins, and Ann (Larry) Goodman of Oneida; sister-in-laws, Carol Bertram of Rugby, and Wilma Bertram of Robbins; special friends: Betty Rector, James Brewster, and Patrick Jones; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 18, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Interment followed at Laurel Dale Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.