A 42-year-old Oneida man was arrested Sunday and charged with violating the state's sex offender registration requirements after allegedly being found within 1,000 ft. of two daycare facilities.

Michael Eugene Gross, 42, of Sheppard Road, was arrested Sunday afternoon, after an Oneida Police Department officer allegedly encountered him at an apartment on North Cross Street.

According to a warrant filed by OPD patrolman David L. Stephens, he was responding to a call of a disturbance when he encountered Gross at the 109 N. Cross Street apartment, which is located within 1,000 ft. of two daycare facilities, as well as a public library.

The warrant stated that a state probation officer had informed Gross "numerous times" that he would be in violation of the law if he were caught in the area of the apartments, which are near South Main Street.

State law prohibits convicted sex offenders from residing or "standing, sitting idly or remaining" within 1,000 ft. of schools, daycare facilities, parks, libraries and other places where children might be present.

The warrant also stated that "numerous anonymous residents" of the South Main Street area complained to authorities that Gross had been living in a vacant apartment in the area.

Gross, who is required to report to the state probation office in Clinton, Tenn., and is not among the 49 sex offenders monitored by the Scott County Sheriff's Department, had last reported to the probation office on June 7. He is registered as a violent sex offender. He was convicted in March 2011 of criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery.