Shirley Jo Maxey, 66, of Winfield, passed away June 7, 2017, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, surrounded by her family.

Born in Jellico, October 16, 1950, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ortel and Bertha Jeffers Duncan; and granddaughter, Stephanie Anderson.

She was a factory worker for Tennier and a member of Hayes Creek Church of God. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, spending time with grandchildren, quilting, sewing, flowers, gardening, and cooking for the family.

She is survived by her husband, Willard Maxey of Winfield; sons, Tony (Bridget) Maxey of Oneida, and Tim (Kim) Maxey of Helenwood; daughters, Tina (Mike) Strunk, and Tonya Winchester, both of Winfield; grandchildren: Jordan Maxey, Cassidy Maxey, Raven Massey, Brice Maxey, Nicholas Anderson, Gabriel Anderson, McKenzie Burk, and Destiny Winchester; sisters, Eva King of Winfield, and Drenda (Roscoe) Stephens of Strunk, Ky.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 10, at Hayes Creek Church of God with Bro. Harvey Logan and Bro. Harry Watters officiating. Interment followed at Ryan Cemetery.

Arrangements by McCreary County Funeral Home.