HUNTSVILLE — With the Scott County Board of Education members on the same page the second time around, the board voted unanimously to approve the repaving of the Scott High School parking lot at its June meeting on Thursday.

With 4th District board member Kimberly Kidd absent, the board voted 6-0 to approve option No. 2 from its bid specs, which involves the removal of all existing asphalt, placing a new undersurface, with new pavement on top. Miller & Sons Paving, of Oneida, was awarded the project, with a low bid of $250,725.

Director of Schools Bill Hall reiterated that the money to fund the project was in reserve, and that the parking lot’s repaving was in the school district’s five-year plan, made in 2012.

The board, however, was not on the same page when a board policy agenda item pertaining to student wellness and standing operating procedure was brought up for vote. After a motion was made by 7th District board member John V. Thompson to approve the measure, with a second by 3rd District board member Linda Sharp, the matter failed to generate enough support for passage.

The sticking point was a statement about not taking away recess time from middle school students as a discipline measure, since state policy requires every middle school student to have physical activity during the school week. Board members Tommy Silcox, Diane Smith and Llew Stanley voted to not approve the policy, with Smith commenting that recess is “sometimes the only thing you can withhold from a student.”

Hall noted that the board has until June 30 to adopt a suitable replacement.

Another subject broached at Thursday’s meeting was the recent arrest of alternative school teacher Tara Lay, who was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence after allegedly attempting to alter a drug test. Lay was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after allegedly giving cigarettes to students at the alternative school.

County attorney John Beaty responded to a question about the incident by stating that board policy is in place to address the matter. “We have to follow the law,” Beaty stated.

Hall also addressed the matter, stating that Lay has been suspended and that, as is the case with any citizen, regardless of the nature of the allegations, “She has a right to due process (of law).”

In regular business at Thursday’s meeting, the board voted to allow Huntsville Fire & Rescue to use the Huntsville Middle School football field as the site for detonating fireworks during the Firemen’s Fourth Festival on July 4. The Town of Huntsville provides liability insurance coverage of the school during the event.

The board also approved the continuation of a contract with Goodwill Industries for the 2017-2018 school year, allowing students to receive school-to-work experience through the Oneida retailer.

Also given full board approval was the Tennessee School Board Association’s Risk Management Trust Intergovernmental Cooperative Agreement for the upcoming school year, which includes coverage in the property and casualty program, as well as workers’ compensation.

The Children’s Health & Maintenance Plan Agreement with ALQI for the 2017-2018 school year was approved, as was the continuation of a pre-kindergarten grant for the new school year.

The board unanimously voted to approve the IDEA discretionary supplemental funds special education grants for the next school year, approved a contract with Dara Kline to provide behavioral management services for special education students referred to her by the special education supervisor, awarded a bid for milk and ice cream to Mayfield Farms, and approved a new position for an administration assistant for the nutrition program.

Finally, the board authorized the Department of Finance to advertise for bids for new dishwashing equipment at Scott High School, and approved the CTE budget for the 2017-2018 school year.