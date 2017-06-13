Roger Scott Wright, 46, of the Winona community, passed away June 4, 2017.

Born in Campbell County, October 6, 1970, he was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dow Wright and Lonza McKamey.

He was a member of Beech Fork Baptist Church; enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeling and ginsenging; and also worked as a coal miner for 29 years and with Kopper Glo Mining, LLC, for more than six years.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Kaye Lawson Wright of the Winona community; children: Travis Scott Wright, Brad Harness, and Lawrence Harness; grandchildren: Samantha, Nathan, Brayden, Nevaeh and Kodah; parents: Roger L. Wright and Linda S. Wright; brother, Jeffery (Michelle) Wright; sister, Rebecca (Keith) Marlow; special cousin, Robbie McKamey; special friend, Ronnie Hammock; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 7, at Beech Fork Baptist Church with Bro. C. W. Fraker and Bro. Eugene Lay officiating. Music was provided by Beech Fork Baptist Church Choir. Interment followed at Beech Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.