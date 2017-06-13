Rachel Newport Maupin, 90, of Batesville, Indiana, formerly of Oneida, and Leesburg, Florida, passed away June 1, 2017.

Born in Oneida, she was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Bertie Hembree Newport; husband, General Maupin; sisters: Wilma Jeffers, Ruth Sexton, and Louise Chambers; and brothers Ancel, Elzo and Odell Newport.

She is survived by her grandson, Chris Grote of Batesville; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 12, at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, Florida. Interment followed at Florida National Cemetery.

Obituary provided courtesy of Jones & Son Funeral Home and West-Murley Funeral Home.