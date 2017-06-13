Judy Ann Pettis Simens, 66, of Winfield, passed away June 10, 2017, at Signature Health and Rehab Center in Pine Knot, Kentucky.

Born in Oneida, October 17, 1950, she was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Juanita Ramsey Pettis; infant son, Roger W. Simens; step-mother, Annette Pettis; and step-brother, Warren R. Walker.

She is survived by her daughter, Cristie Simens of Winfield; special friends: Billy Brooks and Jason Caldwell, both of New Tazwell, and Vince, Janie and Cole West of Winfield; and many other relatives and friends.

Her wish was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.