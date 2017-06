Elma Lee Elkins, of Forest Park, Georgia, passed away May 19, 2017.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Corbissero of Forest Park,Ga., and Elberta Fox of Griffin, Ga.; sons, John Newport of Stockbridge, Ga., and Ray Ooten of Laurel, Miss.; sister, Betty Sharp of Morrow, Ga.; grandchildren: Shawn Newport, Elijah Dunn Chambers, John Cobissero, Keith Young, Dennis Chambers, Sue Jones, Tamma Hemrick, Kenny Sexton, Michelle Cain, Trina Foster, and Jennifer Peppers; 20 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Service was conducted May 24, at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors Chapel. Graveside service was conducted May 25, at Strunk Cemetery.