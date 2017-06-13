Brittney Jacklene Strunk Foust, 31, of Oneida, passed away June 6, 2017, following a tragic car accident.

Born in Somerset, Kentucky, May 1, 1986, she was preceded in death by five unborn babies, aunt, Misty West Strunk; and cousins: Logan Reese Strunk, Brent Strunk, and Miley King.

She was a member of Helenwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bryce Foust of Oneida; sons, Jennings O’Brian Foust and Kru Jax Foust; parents, Roger and Michelle King Strunk; brothers, Brandon (Jennifer) Reynolds, and Roderick (Andrea) Strunk; grandparents: Willard and Louise Strunk, Wilda Stanley, Jack King, and Wanda Foust; in-laws: Tracy and Debbie Foust, and Tyann Lawson; nieces and nephews: Marli Strunk, Abby Reynolds, Lauren Reynolds, Syler Lawson, Shya Lindsay, Leah Bowling, Jayleigh Bowling, Raiden (Coot) Strunk, Elijah Strunk, and Noah Strunk; uncles and aunts: Wade (Cindy) King, Eddie (Teresa) Griffith, Leo (Cindy) Strunk, Steve (Connie) Strunk, Chuck Yancey, Sandy Bowling, Linda (Chuck) Terry, and Ann Patton; and many other cousins, relatives and friends.

Celebration of life was conducted June 10, at Helenwood Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Cecil officiating. Music was provided by Helenwood Baptist Church Choir. Interment followed at Strunk Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.