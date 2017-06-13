Arthur McKinnley Hughett, 87, of Robbins, passed away June 10, 2017, at home surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Barbourville, Kentucky, February 12, 1930, he was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard and Charleen Lewallen Hughett; grandparents: Joe and Vertie Thompson Lewallen and Jerry and Elizabeth Newport Hughett; brothers, Paul Norman and Curtis Grant; sister, Sylvia Clarace; and brother-in-law, Conley Freels.

He was a member of Elgin Church of Christ and attended faithfully until his health started to decline in late January. He was an inspiration to many, especially his brothers and sisters; loved people and never forgot them. He had many families, his immediate family, his church family and his SAI family since 1999. In his younger days, he was an avid Robbins Hawks basketball fan and attended most of the home games. He was honored when they named the gym in the old Robbins High School after him. He never thought he was handicapped, never complained, was always happy and tried to bring cheer and laughter to all he met.

He is survived by brothers, Jerry (Phyllis) of South Amhurst, Ohio, and Bobby (Dorothy) of Robbins; sisters: Linda (Mike) Warner of Monroe, Ga., Liz Freels of Sunbright, and Clorine (Norm) Losey of Winfield; aunts: Jewell Byrd of Huntsville, and Naomi Sexton of Helenwood; uncles: Elmer (Sharon), Roscoe (Joanne) of Robbins, and Woodrow (Charleen) of Huntsville; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was to have been conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, at Elgin Church of Christ with Stan Day, Jim Day, and Jerry Carmichael officiating. Interment was to have followed at Lewallen Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.