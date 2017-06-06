Richard Lee Wood, 77, of Strunk, Kentucky, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away May 26, 2017, at home surrounded by family.

Born in Springfield, Ohio, October 14, 1939, he was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Francis and Verla Wilcoxon Wood; daughter, Sonja Diane Agee; one brother, and two sisters.

He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann (Ross) Wood of Strunk, Ky.; children: Brian David (Beverly) Wood of Dayton, Ohio, Richard Michael (Deborah) Wood of Wilmington, Ohio, Franklin Ross (Tammy) Wood of Xenia, Ohio, and Dawn Lee Wood of Oneida; son-in-law, Clyde Agee of Asheville, NC; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 29, in the chapel of Pine Knot Funeral Home with Bro. Darrin Ross officiating. Interment followed at Pine Knot Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Pine Knot Funeral Home.