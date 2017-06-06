HUNTSVILLE — Authorities are speculating that a broken boat seat may have contributed to the drowning of a Scott County man at Flat Creek Reservoir here Saturday evening.

Roger Scott Wright, 46, of Winona, drowned during a fishing trip at the reservoir sometime after dark Saturday evening. His body was recovered by volunteers from the Scott County Rescue Squad during the early morning hours Sunday, after another angler spotted the lifeless man in the lake just before midnight.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Wright had left his home en route to the lake around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. It was not clear when he drowned. E-911 dispatchers received a call that a body had been discovered at 11:50 p.m. Investigators said the body was near the shoreline, not far from the lake’s boat ramp.

Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said the seat on Wright’s boat — a fishing john boat — was broken, which investigators believe may have resulted in him falling overboard. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Phillips said Wright’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Apparently, several other anglers were on the water at the time of the accident, participating in a nighttime fishing tournament. Such events are popular at the reservoir during the summer months. However, no one saw Wright fall overboard.

The investigation was handled by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Chief Detective Randy Lewallen. Lewallen and Phillips were joined at the scene by Lt. Jason Pike and deputies Tyler Cross and Skylar Chambers.

Funeral arrangements for Wright were incomplete as of late Monday evening.