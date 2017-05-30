Marshall Foster King, 92, of Winfield, passed away May 26, 2017, at Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center in Oneida.

Born in Somerset, Kentucky, June 1, 1924, he was preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Rosa Cundiff King; wife, Elsie Strunk King; son, Charles David King; sisters, Loretta Painter and Shirlene Chitwood; and son-in-law, Ken Creekmore.

He was saved April 11, 1994, and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Marsha Lynn Creekmore, and Elaine (Charlie) Koger, both of Winfield; granddaughter, Denise Miller; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Wesley; step-grandson, Kenny; great-great-grandchildren: Gracie, Lennox, Maddox, Laney, and Kinsley; sister, Juanita (Bob) Chitwood of Fla.; life-long friend, George Roark; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 28, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Goad and Bro. Keven Jeffers officiating. Graveside service was conducted May 29, at Chitwood Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.