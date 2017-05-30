Letha Mae Slaven Hammock, 92, of Oneida, passed away May 22, 2017, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

Born February 4, 1925, in the No Business community, Scott County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Ethel Burke Slaven; husband, Fred Hammock; brothers: Audley, Clyde, Wendell, and Archie; sister, Mabel; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.

She is survived by her nieces: Luanna Vaughan, Susan Slaven, and Trudy Hyde; nephew, Audley Slaven; step-nephew, Thomas Hill; great- niece and nephews: Leslie Scott, Inali Slaven, Ben Slaven, and Barry Vaughan; several cousins, and many other relatives friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 25, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Graveside service was conducted May 26, at Opossum Rock Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.