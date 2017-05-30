Jeffrey Lowe, 45, of Huntsville, passed away May 28, 2017, at his home.

Born in Portland, Indiana, February 14, 1972, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brianna Kaye Lowe; and grandparents: Elmer and Clemmie Massengale and Henry and Cynthia Lowe.

He is survived by his parents, Delford and Beatrice Massengale Lowe of the Smokey Junction community; sons: Jacob Lowe, Jeffrey Taylor Lowe and Isaiah Lowe, all of Muncie, Ind.; daughter, Brandy Renee Lowe of Muncie, Ind.; grandchildren, Savannah Rose Lowe and Kalvin Lee Messer, both of Muncie, Ind.; Stephanie Lowe; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 30, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was provided by Dudley Harness and Sherry Strunk. Graveside service was to have been conducted Wednesday, May 31, at Smokey Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.