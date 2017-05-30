Janice Watson, 74, of Oneida, passed away May 26, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.

Born September 9, 1942, she was she was preceded in death by her parents, Costo and Etta Mae Lawson Chambers; husband, Robert Watson; and sisters: Jo Lahman, Joy Fasenmyer, Una Lawson, and Debbie Allred.

She was of the Baptist faith, loved to paint and quilt, enjoyed making crafts, and singing was one of her favorite pastimes. She had a kind heart and loved people and animals.

She is survived by her son, Eddie (Ann) Honeycutt; grandson, Edward Honeycutt, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Michael and Greta; step-granchildren, Dusty and Jeremy Miller; step-great-grandson, Dedrick; sister, Jean Phillips; brother, J.C. Chambers; special niece, Elaine Byrge; and many other relatives and friends.

Her wish was cremation. Inurnment service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.