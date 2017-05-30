Gwena Maxine Marcum Trammell, 67, of Winfield, passed away May 23, 2017, at University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Born in Oneida, June 7, 1949, she was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lola Maxine Duncan Marcum; husband, Sherman Lee Trammell; and brother, David Duncan Sexton.

She was a member of Helenwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Vanessa Mills of Knoxville, and Lola (Todd) Woolums of Leesburg, Ind.; grandchildren: Courtney Friedman of Crittenden, Ky., Cameron King of Knoxville, Jennifer Marsh of Anderson, Ind., and Heather Stevens of Warsaw, Ind.; great-grandchildren: Skylar, Harper, Jaxson and Jagger; honorary grandchildren: Mila and Lily King; siblings: Zona Letner, Waverly “Tim” (Patricia), Diana (Darrell) Braden, Rose (Jim) Parnin, Carlton (Mary) Marcum, Floyd (Linda) Marcum, and Peggy Mills; sisters-in-law: Lanta (Dick) Reynolds, Pearl (Jack) Collins, Patricia (Jerry) Taylor, and Doris Trammell; devoted friends, Anna Ruth Lawson and Lisa Stephens Terry; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 28, at Helenwood Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Cecil, Bro. Joe Blevins, and Bro. Keenan Braden officiating. Music was provided by Helenwood Baptist Church Choir and the Chitwood Family. Interment followed at Sherman Trammell Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.