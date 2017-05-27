The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol joined officers from both the Oneida Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Department on the scene of what appears to be an officer-involved shooting on Alberta Street in Oneida overnight.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, just north of Alberta Street's intersection with Depot Street, near First National Bank.

Several witnesses reported hearing shots fired. Another witness reported that police officers were in pursuit of a vehicle, with the chase beginning along the Four-Lane section of Alberta Street and ending with a crash near the bank about a mile and a half south, where Alberta Street was closed and traffic rerouted.

The TBI has confirmed that it has special agents on the scene of the investigation.

There are currently no updates on the condition of suspects or what precipitated the pursuit. However, there were reportedly no injuries to law enforcement officers.

Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton could not offer comment early Saturday morning, due to the investigation being handled by the TBI. However, Laxton said himself and Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips — both of whom were reportedly on scene following the incident — would release a joint statement at a later time.

If Saturday morning's incident was indeed an officer-involved shooting, it would mark the third such incident in less than a year in Scott County. In July 2016, a Helenwood man was injured after being shot when he lunged with a knife at a Scott County Sheriff's Department domestic violence officer who was at his home to arrest him for assaulting his girlfriend. Weeks later, a Kentucky man was injured after being shot by an Oneida Police Department officer in the Walmart parking lot when he brandished a gun at officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance report.

More details will be available on ihoneida.com Saturday and in the June 1, 2017 edition of the Independent Herald.