HUNTSVILLE — Four Scott Countians charged with violating the terms of their probation will serve their original prison sentences, the district attorney general's office announced Monday.

The four violators — Tiffany Renfro, Justin Benny Owens, Obie Stephens and Katlyn Olivia Harness King — each had their probation revoked by Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday. They were remanded to the Tennessee Department of Corrections to serve their sentences.

Renfro will serve a four-year sentence for introducing drugs into a penal institution. Owens will serve a one-year sentence for attempted aggravated perjury. Stephens will serve a two-year sentence for felony possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. King will serve a three-year sentence for introduction of drugs into a penal facility, casual exchange, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The office of D.A. Jared Effler said the violations of probation were prosecuted by assistant district attorneys David M. Pollard and Ron Laffitte.