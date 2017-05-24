Sidney Dishman on Wednesday (May 24) became the second player from the Lady Indians’ successful run to the Class A sectionals to sign a college letter of intent, pledging to continue her basketball career at Kentucky’s Union College.

The Oneida senior followed in the steps of her teammate Baylee Thomas, who signed with Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., a week earlier.

Dishman was a four-year contributor for the Lady Indians during the program’s most successful stretch in well over a decade. She capped her career by being named the Region 2-A tournament’s most valuable player as Oneida won the region for the first time in 15 years with a stunning upset of state-ranked Meigs County in late February.

“Sidney has come a long way,” Oneida coach Marv West said at Wednesday’s signing ceremony at the Oneida High School Library. “She’s improved every year. As good a player as she is, she’s a better person. The girls on this team love her and would do anything for her.”

Tim Curry, Union College’s head women’s basketball coach and athletics director, said Dishman fits the mold of the type of player his program is looking for.

“What we are always looking for is kids who fit into our style of play,” Curry said. “The way Sidney shoots the basketball, obviously she fits into that. But on top of that we are looking for great kids to have on campus and she fits that bill perfectly.”

Union College, located in Barbourville, Ky., northeast of Williamsburg, has a highly-successful women’s basketball program, and competes in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Curry, the program’s all-time winningest coach, has turned the Bulldogs into a perennial title contender in the AAC. After a 7-23 record in his debut season, 2001-2002, Union College has failed to post a winning season just once under Curry’s leadership. The Bulldogs set a program record for wins in a single season in 2002-2003, with 25. They matched that mark in 2007-2008 and again in 2011-2012.

Union finished 17-14 this past season.

Interestingly, the Bulldogs compete in the same conference as Bryan College — meaning that Dishman and Thomas will be squaring off as competitors rather than teammates after seven years together in the Oneida program. Bryan and Union split their games this past season.